We Got drops Raymund Marasigan-produced single ‘Lihim Na Pagtingin’ Listen to the band’s first official release under Sony Music Philippines.

Eight-piece reggae collective We Got brings some island-loving vibe in the time of social distancing with its debut single, “Lihim Na Pagtingin.”

Serenading music enthusiasts with a mix of steady, groovy beat and a horn section straight from a summer retreat, the laid-back tune pertains to two individuals who have been friends for the longest time, and are secretly in love with each other.

“Finally, courage took over and they finally let their feelings out,” vocalist and guitarist Mack de la Cruz said in a statement. “Love wins.”

We Got’s latest song is produced by Raymund Marasigan, a veteran musician, multi-instrumentalist and overall record producer, who is part of several other bands and projects, including The Eraserheads, Sandwich, Pedicab, Cambio, Assembly Generals, Ultra Combo, Basement Lung, and Squid9.

“Sir Raymund Marasigan is a legendary icon of our generation,” de la Cruz added. “Working with him is even beyond our imagination. He’s very professional, patient, cool, innovative and has a very wild and crazy mind! His ideas are simply out of this world (in a very good way). He never looked down on us. He never failed to boost our confidence, taught so many things which we surely value so much.”

Marasigan returned the favor by praising the band’s work ethic. “We Got is a family. Working with them is like going to a family excursion at the beach especially when they bring delicious home cooked meals to pre-production and recording. And we worked on capturing that vibe.”

“Lihim Na Pagtingin” was mixed and mastered at Sunny Sound Studios in Cubao.

About the band

We Got is an eight-piece pop/reggae band comprised of Mack Dela Cruz on vocals and guitars, Makoy Quebral on rhythm guitars and backup vocals, Nam Reput on bass, CJ Bernardo on percussions, Thoper Laroco on drums, Melvin Bernardo on saxophone, Anthony “Tonton” Otoc on trumphet, John Rafael Morales on trombone.

The eclectic band is managed by Soupstar Entertainment Inc., joining a formidable roster of music acts such as 6cyclemind, Teeth, Imago, Sandwich, Pedicab, Moonstar88, Ultra Combo, Gracenote, Banda ni Kleggy, Better Days, the vowels they orbit, and Kurei.

We Got is signed to Sony Music Entertainment Philippines, record label of The Eraserheads, 6cyclemind, Ben&Ben, SB19, syd hartha, Alex Bruce, Nathan & Mercury, Zelijah, the vowels they orbit, and many more exciting and dynamic acts.

“Lihim Na Pagtingin” is now available on Spotify and other music streaming/download platforms worldwide.

advt.